BRIEF-Diamond Hill Investment Group Reports Qtrly Revenue $37.8 Million

May 2 (Reuters) - Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc :

* DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS - DILUTED $3.72

* DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC - $21.9 BILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC QTRLY NET OPERATING INCOME, AS ADJUSTED AFTER TAX PER DILUTED SHARE, NON-GAAP BASIS $3.94

* DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUE $37.8 MILLION VERSUS $35.1 MILLION