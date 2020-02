Feb 10 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc:

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $276.4 MILLION VERSUS $232.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.65, REVENUE VIEW $249.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AS OF JANUARY 1, 2020, COMPANY’S TOTAL CONTRACTED BACKLOG WAS $1.6 BILLION

* DURING 2019, CO SECURED $620 MILLION OF BACKLOG

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: