April 30 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc:

* CEO MARC EDWARDS - FLOATER CATEGORY STILL FACING MANY HEADWINDS - CONF CALL

* CEO MARC EDWARDS - ESTIMATE OPEN DEMAND OF 115 YRS IN THE NEXT 12 MNTHS, YET 169 YEARS OF AVAILABLE DP SUPPLY- CONF CALL

* CEO MARC EDWARDS - STILL CAUTIOUS ON THE DP DRILLSHIP SEGMENT, BUT MAY BE CLOSE TO APPROACHING BOTTOM IN BOTH UTILIZATION AND PRICING ALIKE- CONF CALL Source text: (bit.ly/2ranC9s) Further company coverage: