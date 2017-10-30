FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.08
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 10:23 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

* Diamond Offshore announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc- ‍as of September 30, 2017, company’s total contracted backlog was $2.6 billion​

* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc - qtrly total revenues $366 million versus $349.2 million ‍​

* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25‍​

* Q3 revenue view $365.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.