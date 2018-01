Jan 4 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc:

* DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC SAYS THE CO AND PETROBRAS AGREED TO SETTLE LAWSUIT AND AMEND OCEAN VALOR DRILLING CONTRACT

* DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING SAYS ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDING DEC 31, 2017 WILL INCLUDE A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF ABOUT $20 MILLION