BRIEF-Diamond S Shipping Inc Reports Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.65

March 5 (Reuters) - Diamond S Shipping Inc:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.04 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DIAMOND S SHIPPING - QTRLY VOYAGE REVENUE $186.3 MILLION VERSUS $97.5 MILLION

* DIAMOND S SHIPPING - “LARGER VESSEL CLASSES HAVE BEEN DISPROPORTIONATELY IMPACTED BY DECREASE IN LONG HAUL VOYAGES”

* DIAMOND S SHIPPING - “LOOKING FORWARD, CO CONTINUES TO MONITOR THE GLOBAL IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS ON TRANSPORTATION DEMAND”

* DIAMOND S- CO’S CONSERVATIVE BALANCE SHEET, LOW CASH BREAK-EVENS, LIQUIDITY PROFILE TO ENABLE CO TO MANAGE MARKET VOLATILITY FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* DIAMOND S SHIPPING - HAS DECIDED TO INITIATE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $50 MILLION EFFECTIVE FOR A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR

* DIAMOND S SHIPPING - CORONAVIRUS HAS HAD SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GLOBAL COMMODITY TRADE AND SPECIFICALLY END MARKET DEMAND FROM CHINA

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $156.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA