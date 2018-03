March 26 (Reuters) - Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd:

* FY ENED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 10.10 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS ‍​11 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME OF 19.68 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 19.39 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* DIAMOND TRUST BANK KENYA - DIRECTORS TO RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 65% (I.E. AT RATE OF 2.60 SHILLINGS PER SHARE) FOR YEAR 2017