BRIEF-Diamondback Energy - Co & Units Entered Into A Amendment To Second Amended & Restated Credit Agreement
#Market News
December 4, 2017 / 9:52 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

BRIEF-Diamondback Energy - Co & Units Entered Into A Amendment To Second Amended & Restated Credit Agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc:

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC - ON NOV 28, 2017, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS FIFTH AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE TO NOVEMBER 1, 2022 - SEC FILING

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC - IN FIFTH AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT WAS INCREASED TO $5.0 BILLION

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC - IN FIFTH AMENDMENT BORROWING BASE WAS INCREASED TO $1.8 BILLION, AND BORROWER ELECTED A COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF $1.0 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
