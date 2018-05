BRIEF-Diamondback Energy Q1 Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.64

May 8 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc:

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 - 116.0 MBOE/D

* LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 - $4.50 PER BOE

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION WAS 102.6 MBOE/D (74% OIL), UP 67% YEAR OVER YEAR FROM 61.6 MBOE/D IN Q1 2017

* DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MILLION TO $1,500 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MILLION VERSUS $235.2 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MILLION VERSUS $235.2 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $440.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S