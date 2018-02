BRIEF-Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.16

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc:

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS; INITIATING DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16

* Q4 REVENUE $399 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.56

* FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 108.0 - 116.0 MBOE/D

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $1,300 - $1,500 MILLION

* INITIATING ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE TO BE PAYABLE QUARTERLY BEGINNING WITH Q1 2018

* Q4 2017 PRODUCTION OF 92.9 MBOE/D (74% OIL), UP 9% OVER Q3 2017