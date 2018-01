Jan 8 (Reuters) - Diamondrock Hospitality Co:

* SAYS CFO SEAN M. MAHONEY RESIGNED

* - CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS Q4 REVPAR GROWTH TO COME IN JUST UNDER HIGH END OF ITS IMPLIED GUIDANCE OF 4.0 PERCENT

* DIAMONDROCK ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION & PROVIDES UPDATE ON FOURTH QUARTER OPERATIONS

* DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $4 MILLION TO $5 MILLION OF BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INSURANCE INCOME RELATED TO RECENT NATURAL DISASTERS IN Q4