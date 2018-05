May 3 (Reuters) - DiamondRock Hospitality Co:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.17

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MILLION FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

* QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017