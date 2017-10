Oct 25 (Reuters) - Diamondrock Hospitality Co

* Diamondrock announces preliminary third quarter results including comparable REVPAR growth of 2.1%

* Preliminary Q3 revenues $223.5 million​

* Preliminary Q3 net income $21.0 million - $21.8 million​

* Preliminary Q3 adjusted FFO per share (based on 201.4 million shares) of $0.25 per share​

* Estimate of financial impact of recent natural disasters on full year adjusted FFO is $4.7 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: