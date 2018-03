March 12 (Reuters) - Diamondrock Hospitality Co:

* DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY - ‍PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS​