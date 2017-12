Dec 11 (Reuters) - DIAMYD MEDICAL AB:

* THE DIABETES VACCINE DIAMYD® SHOWS POSITIVE RESULTS

* ‍NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED.​

* ‍ON AVERAGE, INSULIN PRODUCTION (MEASURED AS STIMULATED C-PEPTIDE, AUC) DECREASED BY 1.7% (COMPARED TO EXPECTED 15%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)