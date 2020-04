BRIEF-Diamyd Medical Is Granted Patent For Diabetes Vaccine Diamyd(®)

April 14 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB:

* THE EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE GRANTS PATENT FOR INTRALYMPHATIC ADMINISTRATION OF THE DIABETES VACCINE DIAMYD®

* GRANTED PATENT IS VALID UNTIL 2035 AND PROVIDES CENTRAL PROTECTION FOR DIABETES VACCINE DIAMYD(®)

* PATENT PROTECTS INTRALYMPHATIC ADMINISTRATION METHOD THAT IS NOW BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE IIB TRIAL DIAGNODE-2 AND WHICH PREVIOUSLY SHOWED POSITIVE RESULTS IN PHASE I/II TRIAL DIAGNODE-1