BRIEF-Diamyd Medical: Results From Clinical Trial With Diamyd In Children At High Risk For Type 1 Diabetes

May 27 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB:

* RESULTS FROM CLINICAL TRIAL WITH DIAMYD[®] IN CHILDREN AT HIGH RISK FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES

* RESULTS SHOWED THAT OVER COURSE OF TWO YEARS, ONE INDIVIDUAL IN DIAMYD(®) ARM AND TWO INDIVIDUALS IN PLACEBO ARM WERE DIAGNOSED

* NO SAFETY CONCERNS WERE RAISED AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS COMPARABLE BETWEEN ACTIVE ARM AND PLACEBO ARM

* RESULTS FROM COMPANY'S EUROPEAN PHASE IIB TRIAL DIAGNODE-2 ARE EXPECTED TO BE PRESENTED IN Q3 OF 2020.