April 16 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB:

* DIAMYD MEDICAL OPENS UP FOR VACCINE MANUFACTURING IN UMEÅ, SWEDEN

* DIAMYD-INVESTMENTS PRIORLY ESTIMATED ABOUT SEK 20 MILLION TO BE ALLOCATED FOR SYSTEMS, INSTRUMENTS, PERSONNEL REQUIRED TO SET UP GAD MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY

* FIRST PRIORITY OF NEW SITE IS TO RECEIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGY FOR MANUFACTURE OF RECOMBINANT GAD65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: