March 12 (Reuters) - DIAMYD MEDICAL AB:

* INTERIM REPORT FROM DIAGNODE-1 SHOWS CONTINUED POSITIVE CLINICAL COURSE

* SAYS ‍ON AVERAGE, PATIENTS’ OWN INSULIN PRODUCTION DECREASED BY 10.4%​

* DISEASE PROGRESSION IS STILL POSITIVE AT 15 MONTHS FOR THESE NINE PATIENTS

* IS IN LINE WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS FROM TRIAL.