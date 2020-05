May 15 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB:

* TO INVEST ABOUT SEK 3.2 MILLION IN NEXTCELL PHARMA’S RIGHTS ISSUE

* FOLLOWING DEAL CO’S INVESTMENT IN NEXTCELL PHARMA INCREASES FROM ABOUT SEK 8.5 MILLION TO ABOUT SEK 11.7 MILLION

* CO’S HOLDING IN NEXTCELL PHARMA IS 12.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)