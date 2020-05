BRIEF-Diamyd Presents Findings From Part Of Clinical Trial With Remygen

May 4 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB:

* PROMISING FINDINGS FROM THE FIRST PART OF A CLINICAL TRIAL WITH REMYGEN[®]

* PRESENTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS SHOWING THAT TRIAL PARTICIPANTS’ BLOOD SUGAR CONTROL IMPROVED OVER NINE-DAY TREATMENT PERIOD.

* RESULTS ALSO SUPPORT A SURPRISING PROTECTIVE EFFECT OF REMYGEN(®) DURING HYPOGLYCAEMIA, THAT IS, DURING SHARPLY LOWERED BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS

* PATENT-PENDING RESULTS SHOW THAT TIME THAT PARTICIPANTS SPENT IN TARGET RANGE FOR BLOOD SUGAR INCREASED DURING TREATMENT

* RESULTS SURPRISINGLY SHOW THAT PROTECTIVE MECHANISMS THAT COUNTERACT HYPOGLYCEMIA IMPROVED DURING TREATMENT PERIOD