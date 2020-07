July 1 (Reuters) - Dian Diagnostics Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS HONG KONG UNIT SELLS ENTIRE 20.0% STAKE IN BIOCORE FOR ABOUT 70.6 MILLION YUAN ($10.00 million) TO SOUTH KOREA'S INVITES HEALTHCARE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2NJ18qW Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0606 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)