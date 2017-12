Dec 1 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc:

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC. ANNOUNCES TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HAMBURG WITH WAN HAI LINES

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS - ‍EMPLOYMENT IS ANTICIPATED TO GENERATE ABOUT US$1.32 MILLION OF GROSS REVENUE FOR MINIMUM SCHEDULED PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER​

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS-‍GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$11,000/DAY, MINUS A 3.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: