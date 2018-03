March 1 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC. ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TWO PANAMAX CONTAINER VESSELS

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC - EXPECTS VESSELS TO BE DELIVERED TO THE BUYER AT LATEST BY APRIL 27, 2018

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS - ‍SIGNED,THROUGH 2 UNITS, 2 MEMORANDA OF AGREEMENT TO SELL M/V SAGITTA, M/V CENTAURUS, FOR $12.3 MILLION EACH​