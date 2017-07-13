FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 1:30 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc:

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Alcyon with Hudson

* Diana Shipping - ‍gross charter rate is US$8,800 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for period of twelve months to fifteen months​

* Diana Shipping Inc- ‍charter is expected to commence on July 21, 2017​

* Diana Shipping Inc- ‍entered into a time charter contract with Hudson shipping lines incorporated for one of its panamax dry bulk vessels, M/V Alcyon​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

