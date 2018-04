April 4 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc:

* ANNOUNCES TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELES WITH SWISSMARINE

* ‍EMPLOYMENT IS ANTICIPATED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY US$4.88 MILLION OF GROSS REVENUE FOR MINIMUM SCHEDULED PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER​

* GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY

* CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018