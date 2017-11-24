FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diana shipping announces time charter contract with SwissMarine
Sections
Featured
Shares of retailers rise as shoppers deal hunt
Black Friday
Shares of retailers rise as shoppers deal hunt
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2017 / 2:35 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Diana shipping announces time charter contract with SwissMarine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Norfolk with SwissMarine

* Time charter contract for M/V Norfolk with SwissMarine is expected to commence on December 1, 2017​

* Gross charter rate under contract is $13,250/day minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for period of 21 months to 24 months

* SwissMarine services ​employment is expected to generate about $8.35 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.