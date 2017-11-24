BRIEF-Diana shipping announces time charter contract with SwissMarine

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Norfolk with SwissMarine
* Time charter contract for M/V Norfolk with SwissMarine is expected to commence on December 1, 2017
* Gross charter rate under contract is $13,250/day minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for period of 21 months to 24 months
* SwissMarine services employment is expected to generate about $8.35 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter