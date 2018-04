BRIEF-Diana Shipping Announces Time Charter For M/V Salt Lake City With Cargill

April 30 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc:

* DIANA SHIPPING INC. ANNOUNCES TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY WITH CARGILL

* DIANA SHIPPING INC - GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $16,250/DAY FOR A PERIOD OF MINIMUM 8 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 10 MONTHS

* DIANA SHIPPING INC - CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 1, 2018

* DIANA SHIPPING-EMPLOYMENT OF M/V SALT LAKE CITY ANTICIPATED TO GENERATE ABOUT $3.9 MILLION OF GROSS REVENUE FOR MINIMUM SCHEDULED PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: