BRIEF-DiaSorin Completes Studies For Launch Of Rapid Response Molecular Test For Covid-19

March 10 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA:

* COMPLETED THE STUDIES TO SUPPORT THE LAUNCH BY THE END OF MARCH 2020 OF A RAPID RESPONSE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR THE CURRENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* PRODUCT EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN EUROPE CE MARKED AND SUBMITTED TO FDA UNDER EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION PROCESS BY END OF MARCH 2020

* TEST IS DESIGNED FOR THE LIAISON® MDX INSTRUMENT USING ITS DIRECT AMPLIFICATION DISC TECHNOLOGY (DAD)

* TEST TO ENABLE SAMPLE-TO-ANSWER RESULTS WITHIN 60 MINUTES COMPARED TO 5-7 HOURS CURRENTLY NECESSARY TO REPORT PATIENT RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)