March 11 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 706.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 669.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 175.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 158.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.95 PER SHARE

* 2020 GUIDANCE AT CER COMPARED TO 2019: REVENUES: GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%

* EBITDA MARGIN: INCIDENCE ON GROUP REVENUES BETWEEN 38% AND 39%

* GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY POTENTIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS DERIVING FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK