June 12 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA:

* HAS CE MARKED ITS MOLECULAR’S SIMPLEXA™ CONGENITAL CMV DIRECT ASSAY

* NEW MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TEST ENABLES DIRECT DETECTION OF CYTOMEGALOVIRUS DNA IN BOTH SALIVA SWAB AND URINE SPECIMENS FROM BABIES UP TO 21 DAYS OLD