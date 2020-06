June 30 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA:

* LAUNCHES LIAISON SARS-COV-2 IGM IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES

* LIAISON® SARS-COV-2 IGM IS NEW AUTOMATED SEROLOGICAL TEST TO IDENTIFY IMMUNE RESPONSE TO SARS-COV-2 IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)