July 7 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA:

* LAUNCHES NEW SIMPLEXATM FLU A / B & RSV DIRECT GEN II MARKED TEST CE, EXECUTABLE IN COMBINATION WITH SIMPLEXA ™ COVID-19 DIRECT TEST

* MOLECULAR TEST IS ABLE TO IDENTIFY TYPE A AND B FLU STRAINS AND RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS (RSV) WITHOUT NEED TO PERFORM NUCLEIC ACID EXTRACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)