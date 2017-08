BRIEF-Diasorin presents its 2017-2019 industrial plan

June 26 (Reuters) - DIASORIN SPA:

* Diasorin Presents Its 2017-2019 Industrial Plan

* Diasorin Confirms Further Development of Liaison Xs

* DIASORIN WILL CONTINUE TO LOOK FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, FOCUSING ON TARGET THAT WILL ALLOW GROUP TO EXPAND ITS CUSTOMER BASE AND ITS PRESENCE IN STRATEGIC MARKETS

* SEES GROWTH IN BOTH IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC AND MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGIES

* SEES FY 2019 REVENUE AT AROUND EUR 735 MILLION, FY 2019 EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 280 MILLION AND EUR 285 MILLION, FY 2019 NET RESULT BETWEEN EUR 155 MILLION AND EUR 160 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)