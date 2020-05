May 13 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 37.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 174.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 170.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BELIEVES APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW ITS 2020 GUIDANCE

* BUSINESS OUTLOOK RELEASED ON MARCH 11, 2020 DID NOT REFLECT THE IMPACTS DERIVING FROM COVID-19

* WILL PROVIDE UPDATES ON GUIDANCEAS GREATER VISIBILITY INTO FORESEEABLE EVOLUTION OF BUSINESS INCREASES