March 20 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA:

* DIASORIN COVID-19 TEST RECEIVED AUTHORIZATION FROM FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION

* KIT PROVIDES SAMPLE-TO-ANSWER TEST FOR DETECTION OF SEVERE ACUTE RESPIRATORY SYNDROME CORONAVIRUS 2 (SARS-COV-2), VIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19, DIRECTLY FROM NASOPHARYNGEAL SWAB