BRIEF-Diasorin revises its FY 2019 guidance

Sept 29 (Reuters) - DIASORIN SPA:

* INCREASES ITS 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO ABOUT EUR 775 MILLION FROM EUR 735 MILLION

* INCREASES ITS 2019 EBITDA GUIDANCE TO EUR 295-300 MILLION FROM EUR 280-285 MILLION

* INCREASES ITS 2019 NET PROFIT GUIDANCE TO EUR 160-165 MILLION FROM EUR 155-160 MILLION

* REVISES ITS GUIDANCE AS CONSEQUENCE OF COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF ELISA IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC BUSINESS PORTFOLIO AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FROM SIEMENS