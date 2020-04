April 17 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA:

* HAS CE MARKED ITS SARS-COV-2 IGG SEROLOGY KIT FOR COVID-19

* SUBMITTING PRODUCT TO FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) IN THE U.S.

* LIAISON SARS-COV-2 S1/S2 IGG KIT WILL BE AVAILABLE ON 5,000 LIAISON XL PLATFORMS INSTALLED WORLDWIDE IN PRIMARY HOSPITAL INSTITUTIONS AND COMMERCIAL LABORATORIES WITH A THROUGHPUT OF 170 PATIENT SAMPLES PER HOUR