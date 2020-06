June 8 (Reuters) - DIASORIN SAYS:

* ITALY COURT HAS MISINTERPRETED ITS AGREEMENT WITH POLICLINICO SAN MATTEO FOR DEVELOPMENT OF TEST FOR CORONAVIRUS

* HAS GIVEN LAWYERS MANDATE TO APPEAL ITALY COURT DECISION WITH COUNCIL OF STATE

* HAS ALWAYS OPERATED IN CORRECT MANNER AND IN LINE WITH RULES REGARDING DEAL WITH SAN MATTEO HOSPITAL FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NEW TEST FOR CORONAVIRUS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)