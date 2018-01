Jan 30 (Reuters) - DIASORIN SPA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH TAX OFFICE REGARDING PATENT BOX TAX REGIME

* AGREEMENT RELATES TO 2015 - 2019 FISCAL PERIOD

* ESTIMATES TAX BENEFIT FOR 2015-2017 IN RANGE OF ABOUT 16 MILLION TO 18 MILLION EUROS