May 18 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA:

* TEST LIAISON SARS-COV-2 S1/S2 IGG RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM HEALTH CANADA

* TO ASSIST WITH NATIONAL SCREENING STUDY INVOLVING MORE THAN 1 MILLION SEROLOGICAL SAMPLES OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

* IS SCALING UP PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN ITS MAIN FACILITY TO MAKE TESTS OF LIAISON SARS-COV-2 ASSAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)