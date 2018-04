April 23 (Reuters) - DIAXONHIT SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 10.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING REVENUE EUR 43.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 3.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018, TO PURSUE ITS EXTERNAL GROWTH

