March 14 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DIC ASSET AG POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* DECIDED NOT TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 17 MARCH 2020 AS PLANNED DUE TO RULING TO BAN EVENTS WITH MORE THAN 200 PARTICIPANTS

* COMPANY WILL HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AT A LATER DATE IN 2020