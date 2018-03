Dic Asset Ag:

* TAPS ITS 2017 CORPORATE BOND

* TAPS CORPORATE BOND BY WAY OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY EUR 50 MILLION TO A TARGET VOLUME OF EUR 180 MILLION

* NEW NOTES WILL HAVE SAME TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS EXISTING NOTES, INCLUDING MATURITY DATE 11 JULY 2022

* ISSUE AND SETTLEMENT DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE 14 MARCH 2018