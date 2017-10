Sept 29 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DIC ASSET AG ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD

* SONJA WÄRNTGES NAMED AS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2017

* MANAGEMENT BOARD TERM OF OFFICE EXTENDED FOR JOHANNES VON MUTIUS, CIO

* AYDIN KARADUMAN, PRESENT CEO OF DIC ASSET AG, WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD AT END OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2017