* DGAP-NEWS: DIC ASSET AG BUYS ANOTHER TWO ASSETS, AND WINDS-UP JOINT VENTURES AS PLANNED

* PURCHASE PRICE PAID FOR ASSETS TOTALLED MORE THAN EUR 100 MILLION

PROPERTY IN HAMBURG AND ANOTHER PROPERTY IN FRANKFURT SUCCESSFULLY SOLD FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 22.6 MILLION