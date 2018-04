April 18 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DIC ASSET AG: EXCELLENT RESULT FOR DIC’S FIRST SCRIP DIVIDEND WITH AN ACCEPTANCE RATE OF AROUND 44 PERCENT

* SHAREHOLDERS CHOSE FOR MORE THAN 30 MILLION SHARES DIC’S FIRST-TIME OPTION OF A SCRIP DIVIDEND

* COMPANY RETAINS AROUND EUR 19 MILLION IN CASH FOR CONTINUED GROWTH

* TOTAL OF 1,948,501 NEW VALUE SHARES ISSUED

* DIVIDEND CASH DISTRIBUTION REDUCED BY 44 PERCENT TO EUR 24.5 MILLION