July 5 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* Dic Asset Ag Issues Corporate Bond

* ‍IS ISSUING FIVE-YEAR MATURITY BOND IN A VOLUME OF AT LEAST EUR 100 MILLION​

* ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY ITS OUTSTANDING DEBT AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)