May 4 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* DIVIDEND 0.64 EUR PER SHARE

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED INCOME INCREASED BY 21% TO EUR 9.2 MILLION; FFO AT EUR 13.6 MILLION

* CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT STOOD AT EUR 4.8 BILLION BY 31 MARCH 2018

* AT EUR 13.6 MILLION, Q1 FFO WAS SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR AS PLANNED (Q1 2017: EUR 15.8 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)